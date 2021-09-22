New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $131,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

