New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $59,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

