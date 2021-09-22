New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $80,000 Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zai Lab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 2.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 67.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

