New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $93,000 Investment in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 275.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneMor alerts:

In other StoneMor news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. StoneMor Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.