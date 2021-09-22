NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.47. 162,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.08. The company has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

