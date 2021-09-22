NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of SLM worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134,707 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM remained flat at $$17.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

