NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $15.10 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. 633,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

