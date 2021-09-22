NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 49,792 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,792 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 38,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

