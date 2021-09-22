NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.59. 252,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

