NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $305,212.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00068504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00168197 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,141,755,533 coins and its circulating supply is 2,101,523,424 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

