NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 21,813 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for about 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Royal Gold worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.64. 5,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,006. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

