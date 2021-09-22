NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

RMD traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $289.68. 5,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average is $233.54. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.