NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

AMZN traded up $30.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,373.87. 84,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,431.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,347.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.