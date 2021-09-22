NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 311.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.51. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,034. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.