NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 14,634 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

