NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $33,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,967. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

