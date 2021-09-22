NFTify Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,358.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $767,237.76 and $2,358.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00167840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00109616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.68 or 0.06888891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,225.21 or 1.00247111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

