NFTLootBox Price Tops $127.30 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $127.30 or 0.00293939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $309,031.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00115400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00170600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.54 or 0.06921578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.67 or 0.99737979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00786157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.