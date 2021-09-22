Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 79,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,059. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

