Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.52% of County Bancorp worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

ICBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

