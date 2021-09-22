Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.