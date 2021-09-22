Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 222,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

