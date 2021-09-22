Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $11.74 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $246,328.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046079 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

