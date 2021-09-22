NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $175.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE NKE opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

