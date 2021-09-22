Nimiq (NIM) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $31.48 million and $729,956.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,214.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.33 or 0.07051608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00367844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.71 or 0.01248898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00117080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.00551714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00567303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00336765 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,972,424,296 coins and its circulating supply is 8,310,924,296 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

