Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

