NIX Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $53,737.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

