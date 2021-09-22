NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,008 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

