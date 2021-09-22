NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,166,000 after purchasing an additional 365,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

