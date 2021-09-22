NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $498.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.99. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

