NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 317.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 344.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 63,056 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,168,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 126,411.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

