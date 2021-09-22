NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 680,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 122,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

