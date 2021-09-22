NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Square by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.80 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,165 shares of company stock valued at $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

