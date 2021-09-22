Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NPI. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$42.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 50.52. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

