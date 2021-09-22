Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

