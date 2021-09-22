Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. 89,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,887. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

