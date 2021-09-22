NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. NULS has a total market cap of $44.73 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00116878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00170659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.86 or 0.06995106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00610905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00796601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

