NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

BATS:NULV opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

