O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $13,907,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Joint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,382 shares of company stock worth $3,714,665. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

