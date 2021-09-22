O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.