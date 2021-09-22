O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

