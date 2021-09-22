O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4,196.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Targa Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 1,415.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

