O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 832 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.