O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NCR by 814.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

