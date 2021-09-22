O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

