Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Observer has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $1.47 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00055635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

