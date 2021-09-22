Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

