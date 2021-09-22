Oikos (OKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $15,081.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 190,075,446 coins and its circulating supply is 187,744,212 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

