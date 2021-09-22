OKB (OKB) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $16.89 or 0.00038794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $305.77 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046083 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.