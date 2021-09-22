Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. 5,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

